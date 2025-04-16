Air hostess files complaint of sexual assault against Medanta Hospital staff, says they molested her when she was on ventilator support

An air hostess has filed a complaint of sexual assault against staff at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. In the case registered at the Sadar Police Station, the 46-year-old air hostess has complained that she was molested by staff at the hospital when she was in ventilator support on April 6.

Medanta Hospital releases a statement on the case of alleged sexual assault with a 46-year-old air hostess in the hospital in Gurugram



"We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant… https://t.co/WFyOvdmrV6 pic.twitter.com/ZRN6k5Aesd — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2025

The air hostess was reportedly in Gurugram for a training program and had been in a drowning incident, following which she was admitted at the Medanta Hospital. The police are scrutinising CCTV footage and other records at the hospital.

The Medanta Hospital has released a statement saying that so far, no evidence has been found to substantiate the air hostess’ claim of sexual assault. They have added that the Hospital is fully cooperating with the police for the investigations and all CCTV footage has been handed over to investigating authorities.