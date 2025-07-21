Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai overshoots the runway upon landing, minor damage reported

Air India flight AI 2744 A320 (VT-TYA), coming from Kochi to Mumbai, overshot the runway at the Mumbai International Airport upon landing. The flight was landing amidst heavy rain which made the conditions difficult.

The aircraft veered off the runway shortly after touchdown. Three tyres burst during the landing, however, the aircraft was able to taxi safely to the terminal gate. No injury to any passenger or crew member was reported.

In a statement, Air India said, “Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority.”