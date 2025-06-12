Thursday, June 12, 2025

Air India Plane carrying 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India passenger plane has crashed in Ahmedabad. The London bound plane crashed in the afternoon on June 12. Emergency services have immediately rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

There were 242 passengers on board the plane which crashed near Ahmedabad airport and any estimate of fatalities is not yet available.

