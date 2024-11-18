Air quality worsens further in Delhi, CM Atishi blames BJP

The pollution levels in the capital Delhi have reached an alarming level. The AQI has been deteriorating in the city for a while, and the entire capital is suffering badly. The state CM Atishi has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the rising pollution levels.

Atishi blamed the BJP-led central government for not stopping stubble burning, one of the factors that contribute to air pollution in the national capital.

CM Atishi said in a press conference, “Today, I want to ask the central government why stubble burning has been increasing over the last 6-7 years. Can the central government tell a single step it has taken to prevent this from happening?”