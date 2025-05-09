Air raid sirens in Chandigarh after Air Force Station warns of a possible attack

A day after Pakistan launched a major attack against India using missiles and drones, air raid sirens were sounded in Chandigarh, the capital city of Punjab and Haryana.

The X account of Chandigarh Administration posted on X ,”An Air warning has been received from Air force station of possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies. DC Chandigarh.”

DC Chandigarh — Chandigarh Admn (@chandigarh_admn) May 9, 2025

About 45 minutes later, the account posted that the alert is now over.

Since yesterday, Pakistan has targeted several Indian cities with drones and missiles, including Jammu, Pathankot, Jaisalmer, Ferozpur, Bhuj among others. Indian Air Defence Systems have successfully foiled all these attacks.