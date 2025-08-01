Alaska Airlines flight attendants sue Boeing, demand compensation for cabin panel blowout incident in 2024

Four flight attendants from Alaska Airlines have sued Boeing for the mid-air mishap in January 2024, in which a cabin panel of a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane blew out, causing injuries.

The flight attendants are suing Boeing for physical and psychological harm caused by the incident. They are also seeking compensation for past and future financial loss that they may have to incur due to the incident.

In separate lawsuits against Boeing, the flight attendants have stated that they acted to the best of their abilities, utilising their training and put the lives of passengers ahead of their own.

Lawyer Tracy Brammeier stated to the Seattle Times that the flight attendants should be wholly compensated for the life-altering traumatic experience.

On 5th January 2024, a window along with part of the fuselage of a Boeing 737 MAX-9 operated by Alaska Airlines fell off (Blowout as reported widely) when the flight reached an altitude of 16,000 feet. The incident occurred on flight 1282 between Portland and Ontario (in California).