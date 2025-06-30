The police arrested Ali Mohammad (60) from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh after his video of offering Namaz inside the Brahmadev temple went viral.

The video is 3-4 months old but came to light on Saturday (28th June), when the locals showed it to the Head Constable Surendra Kumar during a police patrol.

Hindu organisations have protested against Mohammad’s act of temple desecration. They also demanded legal action and a fair investigation.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against Ali Mohammad, a resident of Papad village. Authorities confirmed Mohammad has been cleaning the temple as a sevadaar for past 30 years.