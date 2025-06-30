The police arrested Ali Mohammad (60) from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh after his video of offering Namaz inside the Brahmadev temple went viral.
The video is 3-4 months old but came to light on Saturday (28th June), when the locals showed it to the Head Constable Surendra Kumar during a police patrol.
Hindu organisations have protested against Mohammad’s act of temple desecration. They also demanded legal action and a fair investigation.
बदायूं में मुस्लिम युवक का एक प्रसिद्ध ब्रह्मदेव मंदिर पर नमाज़ पढ़ने का वीडियो वायरल वायरल ,दातागंज थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम पापड़ के ब्रह्मदेव देवस्थान का बताया जा रहा है वीडियो मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/ndAX21ax8O— India News UP/UK (@IndiaNewsUP_UK) June 29, 2025
Subsequently, the police registered a case against Ali Mohammad, a resident of Papad village. Authorities confirmed Mohammad has been cleaning the temple as a sevadaar for past 30 years.