Aligarh: ‘Fruit vendors’ Umer, Mazhar and Faizan among 4 booked for assault on municipal team during anti-encroachment drive

A municipal corporation team trying to remove encroachment was brutally attacked by fruit vendors on Monday (23rd February) in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. A fruit vendor attacked Munesh Pal Singh, the mobile squad in charge of the municipal corporation team, with a 2 kg weight on the head, leaving him seriously injured. Another team member, Rajesh, also sustained injuries. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident against four persons, including Umer, Mazhar, Faizan, and an unidentified person. Two of the accused have been arrested.

As per reports, the FIR states that the incident happened around 12:30 pm on Monday when a team of the municipal corporation went to remove the fruit carts encroaching the area in front of Tasveer Mahal and Tibetan College. Accused Umer, Mazhar and Faizan, who had set up fruit carts there, opposed the action of the municipal corporation. They claimed that they had permission to set up their fruit carts at the place. A heated argument took place between the team and the fruit vendors who refused to move from the place. The situation escalated into a physical altercation.

All of a sudden, Mazhar grabbed a 2 kg weight from a fruit cart and hit Munesh Pal Singh on the head. Singh sustained serious injuries and started bleeding. The municipal corporation team nabbed Umer and Faizan at the spot, but Mazhar managed to escape. MP Singh filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station against the accused. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 115(2), 191(2), 191(3), 109(1), 132, and 121(2) of the BNS. The police are looking for the absconding accused.

Munesh Pal Singh said that the fruit vendors and hawkers in the areas were asked to vacate the place, but they did not oblige. “Illegal carts and hawkers on the road cause traffic jams. They were asked to remove their carts and hawkers two days ago, but they still encroached. When the team arrived to remove them on Monday, they became angry and attacked. A case has been filed in this matter,” Singn said.

According to Municipal Commissioner Prem Prakash Meena, the vendors were served a notice about a week ago asking them not to encroach on the area, as it led to a traffic jam. Subsequently, a final notice was served on 20th February, and they were asked to use a designated vending zone. He said that the process to remove the encroachment has been going on for the past six months, but the vendors have been adamant. Meena warned the offenders that the attack on the municipal corporation team and encroachment would not be tolerated.