Tension gripped Aligarh’s Roravar police station area on Saturday (September 20, 2025), when four bike-borne youths opened fire at Salman alias Santosh under the Talaspur highway bridge. The bullet struck his hand, leaving him critically injured.

In a desperate bid to save his life, Salman ran, creating distance from his attackers. According to police, the assailants chased him for some distance but fled when bystanders began gathering.

The victim alleged that the attackers, identified as Farid, Mustafa, Mujahid, and Amir, are his own relatives. He claimed they were furious over his ghar wapsi (return to Hindu faith) and had earlier threatened to kill him.

Police rushed Salman to a local hospital before referring him to JN Medical College for advanced treatment. An FIR has been registered based on his complaint, and investigators said the case appears “prima facie suspicious” but is being probed with utmost seriousness.