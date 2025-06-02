All-party parliamentary outreach delegations to meet PM Modi next week, will brief him on their diplomatic visits

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India had sent all-party parliamentary delegations to countries around the world. The purpose of these delegations was to apprise the world of India’s continuous fight against terrorism and why Operation Sindoor was necessary.

The delegations are now on their way home with Jay Panda-led delegation the first one that will arrive on June 3. As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the members of all the delegations once they return to India. The meetings are likely to take place on June 9 and June 10.

Before meeting the PM, the delegations will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Seven delegations were sent around the world in total the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that cost 26 innocent lives.