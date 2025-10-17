Allahabad HC questions how self-styled godman ‘Sant’ Rampal is writing and distributing anti-Hindu books from prison: Details

On Tuesday (14th October), the Allahabad High Court questioned the jailer of Hisar Central Jail after it came to light that the self-styled godman ‘Sant’ Rampal has been writing and distributing anti-Hindu books from prison.

A petition was moved before the court by ‘Hindu Front for Justice’ demanding a complete ban and seizure of books containing derogatory references to Hindu deities. The organisation also demanded strict action against the self-styled godman under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The matter came up before a Bench of Justices Shekhar B. Saraf and Prashant Kumar. They sought a supplementary affidavit from police not below the rank of ACP by 28th October about the whereabouts of the godman’s anti-Hindu books and steps taken so far to pull down content from X and Google.

According to the ‘Hindu Front for Justice’, Rampal and his supporters are distributing anti-Hindu books and posters free of cost among the public. The said books include Jeene Ki Raah, Gyaan Ganga, Garima Geeta Ki, and Andh Shradhha Bhakti – Khatra-e-jaan.

The petitioners sought an SIT probe into the illegal actions of Rampal from within the confines of the Hisar Central Jail. The self-styled godman has been trying to stir communal unrest through his books.

“…The graphic depiction of such content is an affront to India’s Cultural heritage we seek to preserve…the narrative unfolds with manipulative and exploitative literature depiction to achieve personal gain, such contents prepare toxic narrative in unacceptable contributing to the erosion of moral and ethical standards. instigates impressionable minds of the persons of the society,” the petition read.

‘Sant’ Rampal is facing serious charges of murder and attempt to wage war against the Indian government since 2014. So far, he has spent over 8 years in jail.