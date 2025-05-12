Amid India-Pakistan tensions, angry protesters target Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad over its name

Karachi Bakery often ends up in controversy over its name every time tensions between India and Pakistan escalate. Even though the Bakery was established by Hindu refugees from Pakistan after partition, some people keep associating it with Pakistani city of Karachi.

On Sunday, May 11, a group of 10-15 men gathered outside the 73-year-old bakery and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. Notably, this protest comes just days after the bakery saw another protest where the agitated protesters asked the bakery to change its name.

The vandalism of Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad by miscreants is a deplorable act of ignorance and incivility. The bakery, owned by the Khanchand Ramnani family, Sindhi Hindus who migrated to India post-Partition in 1947, is a symbol of resilience and heritage unjustly targeted. pic.twitter.com/wj2zorJQMq — Āryā_Anvikṣā ? (@Arya_Anviksha_) May 11, 2025

The protesters gathered in front of Karachi Bakery at Shamshabad while holding tricolour flags and tried to damage the outlet’s hoarding by hitting it with sticks.

Notably, Karachi Bakery is owned by Rajesh and Harish Ramanani. The bakery was opened in 1953 by Khanchand Ramnani after he migrated from Pakistan.