Amid India-Pakistan tensions, Centre authorises Army Chief to call upon Territorial Army

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, centre government has authorised the Army Chief to call upon Territorial Army for support. The decision, taken under the powers conferred by Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule, 1948, seeks to supplement and support the Indian Army’s regular forces across multiple commands.

The Territorial Army, known as the second line of defence, has been asked to assist the Indian forces amid the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

The statement read, “Out of the existing 32 Infantry Battalions (Territorial Army), embodiment of 14 Infantry Battalions (Territorial Army) for deployment in the areas of Southern Command, Eastern Command, Western Command, Central Command, Northern Command, South Western Command, Andaman and Nicobar Command and Army Training Command (ARTRAC).”

Territorial Army comprises volunteers who receive military training for national emergencies and internal security duties.