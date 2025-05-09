Friday, May 9, 2025

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, 24 airports shut in India, check the complete list

On Thursday, May 9, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated further as Pakistan launched a massive missile and drone attack on India backed by its fighter jets. However, India’s Air Defence Systems foiled the nefarious plans of the terror supporting country and knocked them all out before they can reach their civilian targets.

Pakistan targeted Indian cities in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

In light of the rising tensions, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed that 24 airports have been closed for civil flight operations.

The complete list of the airports that have been closed is as below –

  1. Chandigarh
  2. Srinagar
  3. Amritsar
  4. Ludhiana
  5. Bhuntar
  6. Kishengarh
  7. Patiala
  8. Shimla
  9. Kangra-Gaggal
  10. Bathinda
  11. Jaisalmer
  12. Jodhpur
  13. Bikaner
  14. Halwara
  15. Pathankot
  16. Jammu
  17. Leh
  18. Mundra
  19. Jamnagar
  20. Hirasa (Rajkot)
  21. Porbandar
  22. Keshod
  23. Kandla
  24. Bhuj

