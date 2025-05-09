Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, 24 airports shut in India, check the complete list

On Thursday, May 9, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated further as Pakistan launched a massive missile and drone attack on India backed by its fighter jets. However, India’s Air Defence Systems foiled the nefarious plans of the terror supporting country and knocked them all out before they can reach their civilian targets.

Pakistan targeted Indian cities in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

In light of the rising tensions, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed that 24 airports have been closed for civil flight operations.

The complete list of the airports that have been closed is as below –