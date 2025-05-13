Amid security concerns, Air India and IndiGo cancel flights to multiple cities

Even though Inbdia and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’ by India, tensions between the two Nuclesr neighbours persist. Pakistan is still sending drones to India despite agreeing to a ceasefire after India destroyed multiple air bases inside Pakistan.

Amid the ongoing tensions, Air India and Indigo have decided to cancel flights to several Indian cities for the safety of the passengers.

Informing about the decision, Air India posted on X, “In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May.”

The 2 leading Indian airlines have suspended flight operations to several cities in northern and western India citing precautionary airspace restrictions and heightened security measures.