Amid US-China tariff war, Apple aims to source all US iPhones from India in pivot away from China

United State of America and China are locked in a tariff war right now as President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Chinese products. Amidst this, the tech giant Apple is planning to shift the assembly of all US-sold iPhones to India as soon as next year, a Financial Times report said.

The decision to move to India the assembly of all iPhones is apparently because the company seeks to reduce reliance on China as the trade tensions between US and China continue to rise.

Apple is also attracted by India as the sub-continent country ramped up incentives and infrastructure to attract tech companies like Apple.

iPhones are already being assembled on a large scale in India through Foxconn. The move by Apple is likely to deal a serious blow to Chinese domination in the electronics market.