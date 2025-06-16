Amidst escalating tensions with Israel, Iran considers leaving Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty 

As tensions with Israel continue to escalate, Iran is starting to consider leaving the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. It is an international treaty that aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology. Its long term goal is also to ensure complete nuclear disarmament.

On Monday, June 16, the Iranian foreign ministry said that the Iranian parliament is preparing a bill to leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty completely. This will pave the way for Iran to develop Nuclear weapons.

This move by Iran comes as Israel is attacking Iran’s Nuclear facilities to try and stop Iran from ever developing Nuclear weapons. Israel aims to destroy these facilities to set Iran’s Nuclear program back by several decades and removing any threat of the country possessing these weapons any time soon. Iran has also launched retaliatory strikes on Israeli cities over the past 3 days as the 2 nations stand at the brink of an all out war.