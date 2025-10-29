Amit Shah in Bihar’s Darbhanga: Lalu wants his son as CM, Sonia wants her son as PM, we have Maithili Thakur, a 25-year-old candidate with no political background 



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has attacked the blatant nepotism displayed by the Mahagathbandhan parties during his speech in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

#WATCH | Darbhanga | #BiharElection2025 | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "…We gave a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, who has no political background. Can this ever happen in RJD or Congress? Lalu ji wants to make his son the Chief Minister and Sonia ji wants to make… pic.twitter.com/M2CU4jqBx9 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

We gave a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur from Alinagar, who has no political background. Can this ever happen in RJD or Congress? Lalu ji wants to make his son the Chief Minister and Sonia ji wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister…” All these leaders only want their own children to rise, not you. They want development and prosperity for their own children.

He further stated, Darbhanga will soon get a metro rail project. The airport is already constructed and AIIMS is also getting built. He further added that the modi government has put a ban on radical outfit PFI and arrested its members, NDA will not let them to come out of prison. If you bring Lalu and Co to power, PFI members will be out of jail”.

Amit Shah stated to the people of Mithila that a grand temple for Maa Sita will soon be built there and the places she visited in her lifetime will be connected to the Ram Circle.