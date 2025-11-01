At least ten people lost their lives in a deadly stampede that broke out in the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in the Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday morning (1st November). Disturbing visuals of the stampede have been going viral on social media, showing people gasping for breath and some lying unconscious.

Several others were injured in the stampede that erupted during a heavy rush at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on the occasion of Ekadashi, an auspicious day for Hindus. According to officials, thousands of devotees had gathered at the temple to mark Ekadashi, the holy day when worshippers fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Some devotees who had fallen unconscious were shifted to ambulances, and medical workers tried to resuscitate them. Authorities fear the death toll could rise, as there are many injured being treated at nearby hospitals.

The police later rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the government.

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately and talked to the temple authorities.

Commenting on the tragic incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences for the people who lost their lives. He said that he directed the officials to help the injured get treatment and oversee the rescue operations.

“The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures,” CM Naidu wrote on X after the incident.

According to government sources, the temple is privately managed and is not registered under the state endowments department. The organisers of the event reportedly did not seek any official approvals and the state government had not been informed about the gathering. The area where the stampede took place is under construction, hindering movement of people. Moreover, the temple does not have separate entry and exit gates, which contributed to the chaos and overcrowding at the same gate.