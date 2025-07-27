Bangladesh: Extremists open fire at Durga Puja Committee President, victim admitted to hospital in critical condition

On Saturday (26th July) night, extremists opened fire at the President of the Durga Puja Committee in Mirsharai upazila in Chattogram district of Bangladesh. The victim was identified as Anirban Chowdhury Rajib.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway when Anirban was travelling with his friend Amal on a motorcycle.

While Anirban sustained two bullet injuries on his waist, Amal was hit with a bullet on his leg. The victims were rescued by the locals, who rushed them to the Mirsharai Upazila Health Complex.

The President of the Mirsharai Durga Puja Committee was thereafter admitted to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital. It has come to light that the victim was not operated on at night. The victim is in critical condition.

Anirban Chowdhury Rajib is the former general secretary of the Jubo League, the youth wing of the Awami League.

According to Officer-in-Charge Abdul Halim, the police are investigating the matter.