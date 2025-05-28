Anna University rape case: Accused Gnanasekaran found guilty by Mahila Court, sentencing on June 2

The Chennai Mahila Court has pronounced its verdict on the Anna University rape case. The court found the lone accused Gnanasekaran guilty under 11 registered offences, including rape. The sentencing will be announced on June 2, said Judge M Rajalakshmi.

In December last year, the victim had filed a complaint in the Kottapuram All Women Police Station, stating that while she was with a male friend, Gnanasekaran threatened her, and then raped her.

Police investigation had found that Gnanasekaran had also recorded the act on his mobile phone.

Seeing the outrage on the case, and allegation of political influence, the Chennai High Court had constituted an all-women SIT in the case. The SIT had submitted its report in February this year.

Gnansekaran, a biryani-vendor from Kottapuram, is a history sheeter and has been wanted by the police in several cases including robbery, abduction and the use of stolen funds for acquiring assets. The police have implicated him in over 20 cases, including a high-profile robbery and kidnapping in 2018.