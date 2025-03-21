Another stray dogs attack: 4-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs near Nagpur

4-year-old girl Harshita, from Nagpur, was killed in a heart wrenching incident when she was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. She was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at village Gumgaon near Nagpur on Thursday, March 21. The tragic incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Hingna Police Station.

The deceased was Harshita Choudhary a resident of Ward No. 4, Ganesh Nagar, Gumgaon.

Local Police said that the girl had gone to her aunt’s house who lives in the same locality. While playing outside the house, the girl was attacked by stray dogs who pounced on her. She was all alone when she was mauled by the pack of dogs. The poor girl suffered cuts and bruises all over her body eventually resulting in her death.

The victim girl was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.