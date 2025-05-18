As all parties come together after ‘Operation Sindoor’ to present Indian view to the world, Uddhav Sena’s MP Sanjay Raut criticises it, compares the MP delegations to a ‘baraat’

Following ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, India saw something that it isn’t used to. The ruling coalition and the opposition came together to criticise Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and supported the Armed Forces. In fact, opposition leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Asaduddin Owaisi were at the forefront of defending Indian government’s position during this conflict.

Now, the Indian Government has decided to send 7 teams around the world to explain India’s stance against terrorism and how Pakistan is the root cause of it. There are 8-9 MPs in each team and this team comprises of MPs from all major parties in India.

While every party seems to be united in this endeavor, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut seems to be very upset about this initiative. Raut said, “There was no need to send this baraat. The Prime Minister is weak. There was no need to rush this. What will the son of the Deputy CM (MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde) represent abroad? The BJP has politicised this, they have a habit of doing politics in everything. The India bloc should boycott this baraat.”

"This is turning into a tourism program. In the name of Operation Sindoor and terrorism, they’ve basically opened a tours and travel company. There is no need for this right now." : Sanjay Raut on All Party Delegation



Notably, Sanjay Raut’s Party’s MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is also part of this ‘baraat’, as he puts it.

While all the parties in India are coming together to represent Indian interests, Sanjay Raut’s statement is a bit shocking, though not really surprising.