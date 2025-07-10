Thursday, July 10, 2025

West Bengal: Ashik Islam fakes his identity to entrap Hindu girl, blackmails victim with private pictures leading to her suicide, BJP shares video of his arrest

On Wednesday (9th July), the West Bengal unit of the BJP informed that a Hindu girl was trapped by a man named Ashik Islam. The incident occurred in Haldibari city in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

According to the BJP, the victim is a young college student. Ashik Islam posed as a Hindu to entrap the girl.

“When she discovered the truth, she wanted to walk away, but it was too late with Ashik blackmailing her with private photos and videos, threatening to leak them online,” the party stated.

Reportedly, the Hindu victim attempted to take her own life on 22nd June this year. A week later on 30th June, she died at the hospital.

In the meantime, the accused Ashik Islam fled to Kerala but was arrested by the West Bengal police.

