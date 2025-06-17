Kerala: Aslam installs hidden camera in women’s bathroom, people thrash accused publicly before handing him over to police

On Friday (13th June), a lab operator named Aslam was publicly thrashed by women after it came to light that he had installed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a nearby women’s accommodation.

The incident occurred in Kuttiady town in Kozhikode district of Kerala. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Aslam hails from Areekkara in the State’s Kottayam district.

A video has now surfaced on social media wherein a group of women were seen thrashing him in full public glare for his crime. Aslam was arrested by the police on Friday (13th June).

The women’s accomodation, where Aslam placed a hidden camera, is located near the Kuttiady Taluk Hospital.

The accused used to work as a manager of a lab, whose female employees used to stay at the accommodation. He was caught by a young woman who found Aslam standing with a mobile phone near the bathroom’s window.

The victim then raised alarm and soon locals gathered to inquire about the situation. On checking CCTV footage, it came to light that Aslam had come to the women’s accomodation with a camera.

The police were called in and the accused was handed over after being thrashed by the women residents.