Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to bring dedicated portal for indigenous people to apply for arms license 

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that his government is bringing a dedicated portal where indigenous people can apply for an arms license. It is intended to assist indigenous people who live in ‘sensitive areas’ and perceive a threat to their lives.

The portal will include multiple levels of scrutiny and the proper legal process to facilitate owning of an arms license. Only original inhabitants or indigenous Indian citizens of Assam will be eligible for registration in the portal, the CM informed.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2025

Applicants must reside in a vulnerable or remote area, as notified by the district administration and assessed as such by authorised security agencies.

The process has five stages:

Security assessment

Verification and vetting

Compliance with existing laws

Non-transferability and periodic review

Monitoring and reporting

The government under Himanta Biswa Sarma has been vocal about the rights of the indigenous people and has been taking steps against land encroachment, illegal immigration and demographic change in forest and tribal areas.