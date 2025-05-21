On 21st May, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, issued a sharp response to Bangladesh’s growing interest in India’s strategically crucial chicken neck corridor. Reacting to recent developments, Sarma warned that if Bangladesh ever thinks of attacking India’s corridor, India would retaliate by targeting both of its ‘chicken necks’.

हमें याद रखना चाहिए कि बांग्लादेश का भी अपना Chicken Neck है: मेघालय से चिट्टागोंग तक।



No country should be under the impression that it can take over the Chicken's Neck. The World has seen India's military prowess during #OperationSindooor.#PressConferenceHighlights pic.twitter.com/eqP3iJlA8m — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 21, 2025

He said, “They have two chicken necks, we have one. If they attack ours, we’ll hit their two.” He also reminded of India’s overwhelming military strength, especially after Operation Sindoor.

Sarma’s comments came amid rising tensions over Bangladesh’s move to develop an airfield near the Indian border with Chinese assistance. During his recent China visit, interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus not only sought Chinese help for the project but made provocative claims, calling Bangladesh the “guardian of the ocean” for India’s northeast.

Indian defence officials have expressed concern, especially as a Pakistani firm is reportedly being roped in as a sub-contractor.