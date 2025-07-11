The Assam government has announced a significant policy change, mandating that private hospitals must hand over the bodies of deceased patients to their families within two hours of death certification, regardless of whether any treatment bills remain unpaid.

This decision was made public by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a cabinet meeting in Guwahati, in response to repeated complaints about hospitals withholding bodies as leverage for bill payments—a practice CM Sarma condemned as “against human dignity”.

Under the new directive, hospitals found violating this rule will face strict penalties, including a suspension of their license for three to six months and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh. Repeat offenders risk permanent cancellation of their license. The government will also launch a 24×7 toll-free helpline (number 104) for families to report cases where hospitals refuse to release bodies.

The #AssamCabinet has decided that no nursing home or hospital in the state can hold a dead body "hostage" over unpaid bills. pic.twitter.com/mQYjKxpAMM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 10, 2025

Upon receiving a complaint, the matter will be escalated to the District Health Officer, local police, and the hospital’s grievance committee. Authorities are required to visit the hospital, ensure the immediate release of the body, and initiate legal action against the hospital administration if wrongful detention is confirmed.