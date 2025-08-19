Assam govt anti-encroachment drive continues, 26 hectares of reserved land reclaimed in Rengma Forest 

The Assam government’s drive to remove illegal encroachments and free government’s reserved forest land from illegal settlers has been on going for weeks. On August 18, 26 hectares of land was freed from encroachment in the Rengma Reserve Forest area.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted about the development, sharing that land equivalent to 65 football fields has been freed from encroachments.

The Hot Pursuit continues!



Our bulldozers reached Rengma Reserve Forest yesterday to pursue Part II of the eviction drive to free forest lands from encroachers.



The result?



26 Hectares of Forest Land reclaimed — enough to house 65 football fields!!



The action will continue. pic.twitter.com/NjS4yELBrg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 19, 2025

“Our bulldozers reached Rengma Reserve Forest yesterday to pursue Part II of the eviction drive to free forest lands from encroachers. The result? 26 Hectares of Forest Land reclaimed — enough to house 65 football fields!! The action will continue”, posted CM Sarma.

The Rengma Reserve Forest falls under the Uriamghat area, in Assam’s Golaghat district. It is spread across over 827 acres. The bulldozer action in Rengma Reserve Forest comes after a similar eviction and encroachment removal drive in the larger Uriamghat area in the same district, where around 10,000 bighas of forest land was cleared of illegal encroachments.