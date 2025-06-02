Assam: Pakistani spy Shamsul Islam held from Army camp in Jorhat, was working as a welder

Following Operation Sindoor, Indian forces have launched a major crackdown on Pakistani spies operating in India. Several such Indian citizens spying for Pakistan have been apprehended. Latest arrest as part of this crackdown has come from Assam.

The arrested has been identified as Shamsul Islam, a welder. He had been working inside the 41 Sub-Area of the Army camp. Originally a resident of Bilasipara, Dhubri, Shamsul Islam was spying on the Indian Army and passing classified information to his handlers in Pakistan.

He was apparently already under suspicion and he was finally arrested on June 1. He has been handed over to Assam Police.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 81 individuals have been arrested for sympathising with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor following the arrest of 2 more individuals.

81 Anti-Nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pak | #Update | 1 June



1️⃣ @SonitpurPolice arrested Md Dilbar Hussain



2️⃣ @KamrupPolice arrested Hafizur Rahman



Our systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking actions. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2025

Dilbar Hussain and Hafizur Rahman are the latest ones to get arrested for their Pro-Pakistan stand.