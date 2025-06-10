Assam: Ramzan Ali placed beef near Hanuman temple in Dhubri, arrested

Pieces of beef were reportedly found near the Hanuman temple in Dhubri city of Assam. After this, there was a fierce protest in the area from Hindus as their faith was insulted and mocked. To control the situation, the police also fired tear gas shells. DM Dibakar Nath even imposed Section 163 in the city to maintain public order.

A case was registered against Ramzan Ali Sheikh, a resident of Baluchar area, for throwing beef near the Temple. The police arrested the accused Ramzan for placing beef in the temple area. At the same time, amid the tension in the area, DM Dibakar Nath ordered to close all the shops and markets in the city.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the issue of beef being continuously recovered in public areas in the state. He said that beef is being used as a weapon against Hindus. Earlier on Saturday (June 7), the Chief Minister had informed about 16 arrests in a similar case.