Atul Subhash case 2.0? Delhi man live-streams his suicide on social media, accuses wife of extramarital affair with Shakib

In a repeat of the Atul Subhash case, a man named Vikas streamed his suicide live on social media. The incident occurred in the Nihal Vihar area of West Delhi.

Prior to hanging himself, Vikas spoke about his financial troubles and extra-marital relationship of his wife with another man named Shakib.

The victim narrated that he introduced Shakib to his wife, and they later developed a romantic relationship. He lamented that his wife had left the house.

“I have been married for five years. My wife left me due to my financial woes. I hold myself responsible for my debt. I love my wife and can’t live without her,” he added.

Vikas appealed that the custody of his 4-year-old child be given to his parents before committing suicide. The Delhi police recovered his body and sent it for autopsy.