On 19th July, a 23-year-old Indian student, Charanpreet Singh, was brutally assaulted in central Adelaide in a racially motivated attack. Singh sustained severe brain trauma and facial injuries. The incident has triggered alarm within the Indian student community across Australia.

Singh and his wife had parked near Kintore Avenue to view the Illuminate festival. Around five men, some allegedly armed with metal knuckles or sharp objects, approached them and began hurling racial abuse. Witnesses said the attackers told Singh to “F*** off, Indian” before punching him through his car window, stomping on him, and leaving him unconscious.

Speaking 9News from his hospital bed, Singh said the altercation began over a car parking issue. However, it soon escalated to racially charged assault.

Singh was rushed to Royal Adelaide Hospital with multiple fractures and eye injuries. South Australia Police arrested one 20-year-old from Enfield. However, the suspect was released on bail. The search for the remaining four is underway. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas condemned the attack, calling it “deeply disturbing” and “completely unwelcome.”