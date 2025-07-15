AWL’s Agri business’ Quarter 1 revenue jumps 21 percent Year on Year, records highest ever revenue for a quarter

On Tuesday, July 15, AWL Agri Business, a leading consumer company, reported its highest-ever Q1 revenue at Rs 17,059 crore for FY26, up 21 per cent from the same quarter last fiscal.

While the industry grew 12% on the whole, AWL was the standout performer with its 21% growth. This was aided by AWL’s expanded retail coverage by 18 percent, including about 55,000 rural towns.

Interestingly, the growth was mainly driven by AWL’s edible oil business, which grew 26 percent year-on-year. This segment contributed 78.6 percent of total revenue and 61 percent of the overall volume mix.

The Food & FMCG business saw a 4 percent rise in revenue to Rs 1,414 crore. Although this segment contributed just 8% to revenue, it accounted for 16% of the total volume mix.