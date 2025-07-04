‘They have taken him away, want to forcibly convert him to Islam’, says elderly Hindu woman from West Bengal whose missing son was married to a Muslim girl

An elderly Hindu woman named Minati Barman has claimed that her son Baban has been abducted and forcibly converted to Islam by the Muslim family of her daughter-in-law.

Minati Barman is a resident of Cooch Behar in West Bengal. Her son Baban had reportedly married a Muslim woman.

According to Barman, the father of her daughter-in-law Amin-ul-Haque has held the victim captive and is now trying to convert him to Islam.

Forced Conversion: The Men's Edition



In Cooch Behar, Bengal, Baban Barman married a Muslim woman. After the marriage, the woman's father, Amin-ul-Haque, held Baban captive for a month.



Now, they are forcing him to convert to Islam.



Baban Barman is the only child. His mother… pic.twitter.com/THNSAYhqtO — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) July 4, 2025

In a viral video, she was heard saying, “I am Minati Barman. My son’s name is Baban Barman. They have taken away my son.”

“The woman (My daughter-in-law) wants to forcibly convert him to Islam. I only have one son. I want him back”, she narrated while breaking down in tears.

“This is my only appeal,” she said with folded hands. Minati Barman had filed a police complaint on 22nd June this year but her son continues to remain missing.