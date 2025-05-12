Baloch freedom fighters hit 51 locations in Pakistan as tensions mount

Baloch freedom fighters, who are fighting for an independent Balochistan free from Pakistan establishment’s oppression, have said that they have hit 51 locations in Pakistan as part of their fight.

Baloch Liberation Army shared that they have hit 71 targets across 51 locations in Pakistan as part of its fight against Pakistan. They have targeted Pakistan’s military and intelligence installations as part of their fight.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) warned of a shift in the region, declaring that “a new order has become inevitable”. The freedom fighters rejected the claims of Pakistan that BLA is a foreign proxy. BLA called itself “a dynamic and decisive party” in the region’s future.

meanwhile, talking to India over their recent ceasefire with Pakistan, Balochs said, “Every talk of peace, ceasefire and brotherhood from Pakistan is merely a deception, a war tactic and a temporary ruse.”