Balochistan: 90 Pakistani soldiers killed in attack on military convoy

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the rebel group opposing Pakistan’s occupation of Balochistan, has said that they have killed 90 Pakistani soldiers after attacking a Pakistani military convoy. Notably, Balochs have been oppressed by Pakistan government ever since the country was formed in 1947.

This attack comes right on the heel of the Jaffar Express Hijack by Baloch rebels where they killed 214 Pakistani soldiers.

The Pakistani military convoy was travelling from Quetta to Taftan, when it was was attacked on Sunday, March 16.

“A security forces convoy travelling from Quetta to Taftan was attacked. The convoy, consisting of seven buses and two vehicles, was targeted. One of the buses was hit by a vehicle loaded with IEDs, possibly a suicide attack, while another was targeted by Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs)”, a Pakistan security official said.