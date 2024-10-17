Bangladesh: Arrest warrant issued against former PM Sheikh Hasina

On Thursday, October 17, a Bangladeshi court issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She was removed from the post of PM in August this year after a nationwide protest in Bangladesh. Hasina had come to India after she was removed as the PM and she hasn’t been seen since.

“The court has ordered the arrest of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and for her to appear in court on November 18,” stated Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal.

Along with Sheikh Hasina, the court also issued an arrest warrant for Obaidul Quader, the fugitive former general secretary of Hasina’s Awami League party, as well as 44 others.