Bangladesh demands apology from Pakistani for liberation war atrocities, seeks $4.5 billion as its share in assets of undivided Pakistan

While Bangladesh has been attempting to strengthen its relationship with Pakistan after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government, the interim government has now sought an apology from Pakistan for atrocities against Bangladeshis during the 1971 liberation war. Moreover, Bangladesh has also demanded $4.5 billion from Pakistan, which covers its share in pre-1971 assets of undivided Pakistan.

The Bangladeshi government also demanded the repatriation of over 300,000 Pakistani citizens stranded in Bangladesh. These demands were raised during the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) held in Dhaka on Thursday. Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin led the Bangladesh delegation, while Pakistan was represented by its Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

“We raised the historical unsettled issues with Pakistan, including a formal public apology for the atrocities committed during the 1971 Liberation War by Pakistani forces and the pending financial claims,” Jashim Uddin told the media after the meeting. He further added, “These issues need to be resolved to establish a solid foundation for our bilateral relations”.

Bangladesh expects Pakistan to respond to the pending issues, as formal talks between the two countries have resumed after 15 years. Pakistan has assured they would remain engaged on the matters raised.

On the repatriation of Pakistanis, Jashim Uddin said, “those who opted to stay in Bangladesh have been granted citizenship. Some chose to return to Pakistan. Until now, 26,941 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated. According to our data, about 324,147 individuals remain in 79 camps across 14 districts.”

Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin also announced that Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on April 27–28. He expressed hope that direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan would be launched soon.