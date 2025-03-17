Bangladesh: General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad arrested on charges of ‘sedition’, hounding of Hindus continue unabated

On Saturday (15th March) night, the police arrested the General Secretary of the Bangladesh chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Kapil Krishna Mondal, on charges of ‘sedition’ and anti-national conspiracy.

The incident occurred in Chitalmari Upazila in the Bagerhat district of Bangladesh. Mondal is also the President of the Bangladesh Ashwini Sevashram.

According to reports, the police raided his house and claimed to have found evidence of ‘suspicious meetings’ with domestic and foreign agents on his mobile phone.

Kapil Krishna Mondal has been booked under the draconian Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009. The development was confirmed by Chitalmari police station OC Shahadat Hossain.

He claimed that the Hindu activist was conspiring to undermine the security apparatus of Bangladesh with his 5-6 accomplices before his arrest. Shahadat Hossain said that the raid was conducted after receiving adequate intelligence.

Kapil Krishna Mondal was produced before a court on Saturday (15th March) and remanded to custody. In November last year, former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu was also arrested on dubious charges of sedition.