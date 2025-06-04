Bangladesh Govt revokes ‘Freedom Fighter’ status of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Country’s founding President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the leading figure during Bangladesh’s struggle against Pakistan, will no longer be known as a Freedom Fighter in Bangladesh. Earlier, he was removed from the currency notes in the country as the Yunus government is working hard towards erasing Mujibur Rahman’s legacy.

The Yunus Govt has issued a new ordinance redefining the term “freedom fighter” (Bir Muktijoddha), a move that has led to the removal of the status from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and over 400 other prominent figures of the country’s Liberation War of 1971.

Instead, they will now be classified as “associates of the Liberation War” (Muktijuddher Shohojogi).

ALong with Mujibur Rahman, 400 other prominent personalities will lose their freedom fighter status. These include political leaders such as Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, M Mansur Ali, and AHM Qamaruzzaman.