Bangladesh: Hindu Awami League politician, who was arrested after fall of Sheikh Hasina, dies in custody

A Hindu politician, identified as Abani Mohan Das, belonging to the now-banned Awami League in Bangladesh, has died in custody on Saturday (2nd August). He was 65 years old.

An advocate by occupation, Das served as a 2-time chairman of Shalla Upazila Parishad. He was also the advisor to the Awami League in Sunamganj district.

Das is now survived by his wife and children. The development was confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday (3rd August) by the Awami League. He has been a member of the party since 1994.

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina, the newly inducted interim government launched a campaign to persecute Awami League leaders and workers.

As part of the modus operandi, Abani Mohan Das was arrested in January this year and served a long prison sentence.

He was charged with injuring a so-called ‘student protestor’ named Zahur Ali, who was shot during a clash with Awami League workers in August 2024.