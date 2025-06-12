Bangladesh: Mob vandalises Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral house

Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral house, Rabindra Kacharibari, in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district was vandalised by a mob. Furniture and windows were broken by the crowd during the incident. The house has been closed to visitors after the incident.

Reportedly, a visitor and his family went to see the house, Rabindra Kachharibari, where he got into an altercation with an employee over the parking fee for the motorcycle.

After the argument, the visitor was allegedly confined in an office room and assaulted, which angered the locals.

In response to this incident, locals carried out a protest. However, the protest later escalated, and a mob vandalised the auditorium of the heritage house and attacked one of the directors of the institution.