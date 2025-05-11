Bangladesh: Muslim man thrashes minor girls with belt in public after objecting to their clothes, video goes viral

On Friday (9th May) night, a Muslim man named Nehal Ahmed Jihad assaulted two minor girls with a belt in full public glare after objecting to their choice of clothes. The incident occurred aboard a launch (boat) at the Munshiganj terminal in Dhaka Division of Bangladesh.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the accused Nehal Ahmed Jihad could be seen repeatedly thrashing two underage girls with a belt. He was cheered on by the onlookers.

Reportedly, the victims had rented cabins on the launch for a day-long picnic. But the vessel was ambushed by a mob of 200-300 Muslim men who assaulted the passengers aboard it.

#Bangladesh

In the #Munsiganj district, Islamists tortured two women for not wearing Islamic dresses like Burqa and Hijab.



Women were beaten with belts.

The video went viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/459e8prWMJ — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) May 11, 2025

Nehal Ahmed Jihad attempted to rationalise his action while speaking to the media.“Around 200 to 300 locals became enraged by their behaviour and appearance and tried to attack them. I intervened and disciplined them like a brother.”

“I shouldn’t have done that. But if I hadn’t, others might have stripped the girls or assaulted them more,” he claimed.

As expected, no action has been taken against Nehal Ahmed Jihad or the frenzied Muslim mob that attacked the launch and its passengers.