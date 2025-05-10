Saturday, May 10, 2025

Bangladesh: Muslim man openly threatens to ‘kill all Hindus’ in the country, says we support Pakistan

On Friday (9th May), a video of a Muslim man threatening to murder all Hindus, residing in Bangladesh, surfaced on social media.

The video was originally posted by a Dhaka-based news channel named ‘Protidiner Khabar.’

In the video, the Muslim man was heard saying, “Pakistan is a Muslim country. We, Muslims, will obviously support Muslim countries like Pakistan. “

“…We will kill all Hindus living in this country…If you kill my brothers (Indian Muslims), then, we will not allow Hindus to exist here,” he brazened out.

The radical Muslim man used the imaginary pretext of ‘India killing all Muslims’ to justify and rationalise his genocidal remarks.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com