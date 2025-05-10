Bangladesh: Muslim man openly threatens to ‘kill all Hindus’ in the country, says we support Pakistan

On Friday (9th May), a video of a Muslim man threatening to murder all Hindus, residing in Bangladesh, surfaced on social media.

The video was originally posted by a Dhaka-based news channel named ‘Protidiner Khabar.’

In the video, the Muslim man was heard saying, “Pakistan is a Muslim country. We, Muslims, will obviously support Muslim countries like Pakistan. “

Direct threat to kill Bangladeshi minority Hindus. Though these are the words of one Muslim, they reflect the thoughts of 80% of Muslims. These Muslims judge people by religion. Retweet this video as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/Fq2oQeloYM — Avro Neel🇧🇩 (@avroneel80) May 9, 2025

“…We will kill all Hindus living in this country…If you kill my brothers (Indian Muslims), then, we will not allow Hindus to exist here,” he brazened out.

The radical Muslim man used the imaginary pretext of ‘India killing all Muslims’ to justify and rationalise his genocidal remarks.