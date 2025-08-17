Bangladesh: Poor man assaulted and his rickshaw vandalised by mob, then arrested by police for paying homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at demolished memorial

In a shocking display of hatred towards the country’s founding father, the police in Dhaka arrested a man for paying tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Rickshaw-puller named Azizur Rahman had gone to Dhanmondi 32, the site of now demolished Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, to pray tribute to Rahman on his 50th death anniversary on 15th August.

The poor man had bought flowers worth Tk 400 to pay homage to the founding president of Bangladesh. However, he was assaulted by others present in the spot in presence of police, and his rikshaw was also vandalised. After that, he was arrested by police, and sent to jail.

Azizur Rahman was granted bail by a Dhaka court today, 17th August. In the meanwhile, the interim government of Bangladesh has sought an explanation from police regarding the incident.

The govt has reportedly summoned the officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhanmondi police station to explain why the rickshaw-puller was arrested and named a suspect in a case. At the same time, Dhaka Metropolitan Police are reviewing whether the officer’s recent actions and statements show any inconsistencies.

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government, the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum established at Rahman’s residence was vandalised by the mob. While the interim govt had announced that it would be converted to ‘July Uprising Memorial Museum’, the structure was completely destroyed in a major mob attack earlier this year.