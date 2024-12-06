Bangladeshi national Anwar Hossain tries to smuggle cows from India, attacks BSF and gets killed

On Friday (6th December) morning, a Bangladeshi national named Anwar Hossain was neutralised by the Border Security Force (BSF) while he was trying to smuggle cows from India.

According to reports, Hossain was a resident of Tentulia Upazila in the Panchagarh district of Bangladesh. He along with his aides had infiltrated into the Indian territory intending to smuggle cows.

BSF personnel chased Hossain and his aides, following which the accused attacked the Indian security forces. This prompted the BSF personnel to engage in retaliatory fire.

Anwar Hossain was neutralised in the encounter. The BSF seized his body and was also able to recover 2 smuggled cows. The body of the cow smuggler will be handed over to BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) following a flag meeting