Bangladeshi national Mohammad Ashraful attempts to break glass wall at Kolkata airport, detained by CISF

On Friday (1st July), a Bangladeshi national named Mohammad Ashraful was detained at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata after attempting to break the glass wall.

According to reports, Ashraful arrived in Kolkata from Singapore on an Indigo flight. He was supposed to board a connecting flight to Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka, later in the day.

While waiting at the International Transit Lounge, the accused attempted to break the glass wall and get out of the airport. His actions immediately created a sense of chaos and panic in the terminal.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained Mohammad Ashraful and took him away for questioning. He was later handed over to the airport police, followed by the Bidhan Nagar police.

It has come to light that the Bangladeshi national had been working in Singapore. The motive behind his actions are now being investigated.

On 29th July, the Kolkata Police arrested a 28-year-old Bangladeshi actress named Shanta Pal for illegally staying in India.

A native of Barisal in Bangladesh, Pal was residing in a rented apartment in Jadavpur. She was found in possession of 2 Aadhar cards, an Indian ration card and a voter ID.