West Bengal: Ancient idol of Lord Vishnu recovered from Dwarkeswar river

An ancient idol of Lord Vishnu was recovered on Saturday (7th June) while extracting sand from the Dwarkeswar river, which flows through Bankura in West Bengal. The idol, carved in stone, is believed to be from the 11th century.

According to reports, the local Hindus took the idol of 12-armed Lord Vishnu and placed it inside a temple. The idol is 3 feet 9 inches tall and 2 feet wide.

While mining sand from Darkeswara Nad in Bankura district of West Bengal, this unique murti of 12 armed Vishnu was found yesterday. It must have been put into the river to safeguard it many centuries back during the Islamic invasions in Bengal.



It’s a beautiful murti and without… pic.twitter.com/DWOqZoxOGv — Monidipa Bose – Dey (মণিদীপা) (@monidipadey) June 8, 2025

While speaking about the matter, archaeologist Sukumar Banerjee remarked, “The idol is exceptional in all aspects. Since it was recovered without any damage, the idol is valuable as a historical artefact.”