Bareilly: Nabi Hasan raped 13-year-old girl for months inside a madarsa, was running ‘Haidari Dal’ on Instagram, arrested

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Faridpur Police has arrested accused Nabi Hasan on Tuesday, June 24, for raping a minor student. Nabi Hasan, who was studying religious studies at the Gulshan-e-Mustafa madarsa of Shahjahanpur, was reportedly raping the minor girl for the past several months. He had also made an obscene video of the victim, and kept blackmailing her.

According to reports, the victim child finally gathered courage and lodged a complaint at Faridpur police station. Police received information that Nabi was trying to escape near Satha Pulia on Bisalpur Road where he was caught. 40 obscene videos were also recovered from his mobile, including clips of sexual assault.

Nabi Hasan had also reportedly created an Instagram group named ‘Haidari Dal 25 Bareilly’, where he used to post inflammatory posts to incite religious hatred. During interrogation, Nabi confessed to being the admin of the group. The police has filed a case under several sections and taken him into custody. The cyber cell is now investigating his social media activities.